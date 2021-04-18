Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $54.80 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMBBY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambu A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.