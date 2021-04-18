American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.32 and traded as high as C$3.94. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 90,446 shares.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC restated a “na” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.63.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

