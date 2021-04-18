American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. American Well has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Well by 21.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

