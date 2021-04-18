Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $248.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.09.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

