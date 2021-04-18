AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $78,381.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

