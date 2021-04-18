Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,528 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

