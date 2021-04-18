Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.71 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,665 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TEGNA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 132,638 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE TGNA opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

