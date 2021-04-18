Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.02. Aphria reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aphria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. Aphria has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aphria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 622,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Aphria by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

