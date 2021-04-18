Analysts Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.06). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

