Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.52 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 153,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $1,690,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,125,982 shares of company stock valued at $140,385,937 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 662,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,480. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

