Analysts Expect Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Romeo Power’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Romeo Power will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Romeo Power.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,564,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,293,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.