Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) PT at C$12.24

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.24.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:ACB traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.84. 1,518,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,419. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.63.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

