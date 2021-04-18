Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) PT at GBX 1,165.33

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,165.33 ($15.23).

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($21.11) on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,604.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,393.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

