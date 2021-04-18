Analysts Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) PT at $17.25

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

DENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

DENN stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Denny’s by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

