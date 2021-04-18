Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $97.83

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

GILD stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

