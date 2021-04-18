Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target at $118.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $104.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

