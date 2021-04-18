Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $18.06

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

