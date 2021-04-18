Analysts Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) PT at $55.60

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

