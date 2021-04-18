Analyzing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51% NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 11.64 $654.69 million $2.26 42.09 NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.61 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -49.09

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxim Integrated Products and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 11 2 0 2.07 NeoPhotonics 1 2 7 0 2.60

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.16%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.72%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats NeoPhotonics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switching solutions for 100G and above coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.