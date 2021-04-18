Analyzing TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60

Vonage has a consensus price target of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Vonage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Vonage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Vonage $1.19 billion 2.80 -$19.48 million $0.19 70.26

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vonage beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

