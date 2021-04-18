Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 185.28% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $317,125.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,350 shares of company stock worth $847,991 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,590,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

