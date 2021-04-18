Apollo Currency (APL) Market Capitalization Tops $161.53 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $161.53 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.37 or 0.00339310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006013 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

