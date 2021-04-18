Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $935.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

