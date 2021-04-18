ARAW Market Cap Tops $126,638.70 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 73.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $126,638.70 and approximately $9.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00684318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00038450 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

