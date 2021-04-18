Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.