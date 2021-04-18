Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $53.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

