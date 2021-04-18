Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

