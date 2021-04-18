Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Archrock worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.