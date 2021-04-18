Ark Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003820 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $280.01 million and $6.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,716,544 coins and its circulating supply is 128,595,647 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.