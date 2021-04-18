Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

