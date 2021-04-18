Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.33

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.33 and traded as high as C$10.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 237,028 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX.UN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.51.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 430.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.33.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

