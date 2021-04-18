Arweave (AR) Price Tops $23.99 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $801.15 million and approximately $26.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $23.99 or 0.00042844 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00015385 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

