Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources stock remained flat at $$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,010. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

