ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ASE Technology by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 62,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

ASX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

