Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.06. 116,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,606. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $107.21 and a 1 year high of $194.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.