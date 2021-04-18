Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,708,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

