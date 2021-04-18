Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $811.45. 774,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $742.28 and a 200 day moving average of $700.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.84 and a 12 month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit