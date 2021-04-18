Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $112,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $811.45. 774,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $742.28 and a 200 day moving average of $700.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.84 and a 12 month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

