Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in March

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASBFY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

