Astor Investment Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 142.3% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11,333.2% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 85,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $342.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $203.63 and a one year high of $342.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

