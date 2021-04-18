Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 15,139 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

