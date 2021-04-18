Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.86.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

