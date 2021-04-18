Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 495,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATCO opened at $14.27 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

