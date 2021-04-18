Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,371 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

