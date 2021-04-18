Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Acquires A$38,910.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) insider Sarah Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Aurizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.89 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$38,910.00 ($27,792.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.60.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 28th. Aurizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.20%.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

