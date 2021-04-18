Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

AIAGY opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

