Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,073,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 861,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $166.86 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.32.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

