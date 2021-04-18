Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.95. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,073,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.16. The stock had a trading volume of 861,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $166.86 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.32.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit