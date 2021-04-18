Autonio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $28.37 million and $1.14 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00277967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004554 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00730985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,429.01 or 0.99824713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.92 or 0.00833070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

