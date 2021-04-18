Autus Asset Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,453 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 49,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 198,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The company has a market capitalization of $340.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

