Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVASF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVASF stock remained flat at $$6.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,693. Avast has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

