Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVASF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AVASF stock remained flat at $$6.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,693. Avast has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

