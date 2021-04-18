Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

